Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,030 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

