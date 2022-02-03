Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.98. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

