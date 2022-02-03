Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $197,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.