Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $716,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after purchasing an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454,680 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,429 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.