Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

