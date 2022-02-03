Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

