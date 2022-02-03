Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,445 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

