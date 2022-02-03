Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post sales of $919.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $905.30 million to $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OPCH traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 842,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,280. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.