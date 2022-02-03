Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,903,914. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.