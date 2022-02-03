OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

