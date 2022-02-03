OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.50 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $738.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

