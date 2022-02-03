Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by 65.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.50. 643,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,349. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.