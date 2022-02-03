Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.21. 22,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 11,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,849,000.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.