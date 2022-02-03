Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $440,000.

