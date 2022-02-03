Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.50.
Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
