Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after buying an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

