Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

