Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PKBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $286.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

