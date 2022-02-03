Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,895,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $93,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

