PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.31.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.79. PayPal has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

