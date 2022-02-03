Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PNR opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

