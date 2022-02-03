Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 353,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 10,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,149. The firm has a market cap of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

