People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sees Large Volume Increase

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 381,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,311,458 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $19.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

