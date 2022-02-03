PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.
PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
