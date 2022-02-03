Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,964,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Clover Leaf Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

