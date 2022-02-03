Periscope Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,884 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

