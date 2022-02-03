Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHGCU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in HHG Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000.

Shares of HHG Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. HHG Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

