PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,198. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

