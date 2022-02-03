Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember Sells 7,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,070.

PEY stock opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.