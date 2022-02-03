Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember Sells 7,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,070.
PEY stock opened at C$10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.45.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.