PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $294.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $300.80 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $221.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,460 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,303 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after acquiring an additional 198,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PGT Innovations by 66.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.66. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

