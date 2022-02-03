Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.79 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $128.79 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.72 or 0.99909465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00072829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00455806 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

