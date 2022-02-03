PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

NYSE PZC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,382. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

