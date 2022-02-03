PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.
NYSE PZC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,382. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.