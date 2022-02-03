PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE PDI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

