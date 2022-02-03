PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 43.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PGP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,339. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

