PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.2%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.99 and last traded at $100.03. Approximately 101,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 73,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,022,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,858,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares in the last quarter.

