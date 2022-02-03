PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

