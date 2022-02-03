PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 79,793 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $50.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

