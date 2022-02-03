Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Bought by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 979,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp accounts for about 4.1% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 million, a PE ratio of 287.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

