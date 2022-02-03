Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $686,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

