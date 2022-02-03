Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Aravive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

