Piper Sandler Weighs in on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.