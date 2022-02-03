Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

PBI opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The stock has a market cap of $868.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

