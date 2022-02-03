Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 194,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,258. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.