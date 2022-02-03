Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 111,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,584,886 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

