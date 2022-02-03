PlotX Reaches One Day Volume of $264,784.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $264,784.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

