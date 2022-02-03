PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.