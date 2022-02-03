POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.17

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
