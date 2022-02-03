Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Population Health Investment by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,593,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,456 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 670,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,073,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHIC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Population Health Investment has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

