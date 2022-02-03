Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 321.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.73 million, a P/E ratio of 163.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.