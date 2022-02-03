Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.04 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.15. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

