Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.075-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

